Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic believes his side are ‘close to making a breakthrough’ in the transfer market, according to The Star, with Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott on their radar.

Elliott, 18, has recently been linked with a move to Sheffield United (Sun on Sunday, 25.07.21, pg. 62).

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers where he made 41 Championship appearances, scoring seven goals and grabbing 11 assists.

Now though, The Star reports that Sheffield United have ‘let it be known’ to Liverpool that they’re interested in the potential loan signing, but that no ‘official approach’ has yet been made.

Furthermore, The Star reports that Jokanovic could be the determining factor in the potential move, as it was he who previously handed Elliott his Fulham debut aged 15.

Ben Davies latest Another Liverpool man linked with a move to Bramall Lane is Ben Davies. The former Preston North End man is yet to make his debut for the Reds and looks bound to leave this summer, with a Championship loan move seemingly on the cards. Providing the latest on that front, The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted yesterday:

Been an inquiry. Needs an offer. https://t.co/J9b3Yzk1tH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2021

United have made an enquiry to Liverpool regarding the potential signing of Davies – Football Insider reported recently that the Blades had enquired about Davies and that Liverpool were open to offers, suggesting that a permanent move was now on the cards.

It’s been a slow start to the summer for Sheffield United. They’ve seemingly been waiting on incoming offers for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge but now with less than a week before the start of the Championship season, the club now seems to be in a bit of rush to finalise some transfer deals.