West Brom’s Matheus Pereira remains in headlines, as his links with the Premier League refuse to disappear.

West Ham are the club seemingly in pole position to land the Brazilian playmaker this summer. The Hammers have been closely linked over the past week or so and now journalist Ekrem Konour claims that a deal is ‘very close’ – he tweeted yesterday:

A report from Claret and Hugh though has cleared up some misinformation regarding Pereira to West Ham – they say that a formal bid has not yet been made, and that reports saying a deal is close should be ‘treated with a pinch of salt’.

Al-Hilal also remain in the running – they’ve been unlikely suitors in this particular transfer chase but Pereira sparked debate over the weekend when he appeared to ‘like’ a post from the club on social media.

Liverpool in for Pereira

Respected West Ham insider ExWHUemployee revealed in a recent podcast that Liverpool could potentially scupper West Ham’s pursuit of Pereira.

Jurgen Klopp’s side want a playmaker this summer and Pereira seemingly fits the bill, though it’s not known whether Liverpool are prepared to table a bid in this final month of the summer transfer window.

Ismael exile

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has now revealed that Pereira won’t play a part in the Baggies’ Championship opener v Bournemouth this coming weekend. He told Express and Star:

“I have spoken with Matheus for a few weeks. He was clear he wants to leave. He is not committed to the Championship and not committed to us.

“I accept this decision but I have to take my decision and now we need to solve the situation.”

West Brom remain open to selling Pereira this summer, reports differ on his price tag though more recently it’s being claimed that £25million could seal the deal: