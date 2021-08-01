MK Dons are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Russell Martin to Swansea City.

Here are five early contenders who the League One side could consider-

Jody Morris

The 42-year-old is an option for MK Dons as they plan for life without Martin. He last worked with Frank Lampard at both Derby County and Chelsea and might fancy becoming a number one now.

Michael Duff, Cheltenham Town



He guided Cheltenham to promotion from League Two last season and has done an impressive job since taking over the Robins in 2018. He still has two years left on his contract there so could prove tough to lure away.

Mark Bonner, Cambridge United

If MK Dons want to go for a young and promising coach then he could come under consideration. Bonner, who is 35-years-old, won promotion with Cambridge last season in his first full campaign as a manager.

He may have reservations over leaving this close to the start of a new season but Martin’s exit to the Liberty Stadium shows anything can happen.

Michael Flynn, Newport County



The 40-year-old has been in charge of Newport for the past four years and has guided them to the League Two Play-Off final twice over the past two years.

He would be a decent choice for the Dons if they decide to hand him a chance to manage in the third tier.

Karl Robinson, Oxford United



He managed the Dons for six years from 2010 to 2016 and was a popular figure during his time with the Buckinghamshire side. Could they try and snatch him away from the U’s?