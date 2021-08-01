Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says he can’t wait to see their fans return to the Valley next weekend.

Charlton Athletic’s chief has sent the following message to supporters on Twitter this afternoon-

Last pre-season game before the season kicks off. Was great to see so many #CharltonFans at Craven Cottage supporting our team. Can’t wait to see you all at the Valley Saturday 💥 #cafc https://t.co/Co1dT2Bwch — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 1, 2021

The Addicks played their last game of pre-season against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Sandgaard was spotted at the game as Nigel Adkins’ side lost 1-0.

Done and dusted

Charlton have put in some decent performances in friendlies over recent weeks against the likes of Celtic, Welling United, Dartford, Reading, Crystal Palace and then Fulham.

It has been a chance for the new signings such as Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Jayden Stockley, Akin Famewo and Sean Clare to get up to speed.

Adkins has also handed opportunities to the younger members of his squad and the exposure to first-team football will be beneficial to their development.

There is no doubt that the Addicks need a few more players, especially in attacking areas, and they are working hard behind the scenes to make that happen, as per a report by London News Online.

Sheffield Wednesday clash

Charlton start the 2021/22 season at home to newly relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

Fans will be flocking back to the Valley for that one and the London side will be keen to get off to a good start.

Adkins is preparing for his first full campaign in charge of the Addicks and has won promotion from this level three times in the past.