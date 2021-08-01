Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is hopeful of securing some more signings before next weekend, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to get more deals over the line this week before they kick-start the new season away to Charlton Athletic.

The Owls have been knocked out of the League Cup this afternoon by Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Moore is eager to bring in some new faces before his side get underway in League One.

Working extremely hard

He has said today: “Close to me means when they get signed on a piece of paper. Because they are not signed, we are a million miles away.

“We are working extremely hard to try and get bodies in for the Charlton game. I am hopeful there might be but we will wait and see.”

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in a number of new faces since their relegation from the Championship as Moore looks to assemble a squad capable of promotion.



New signings so far

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been brought in to be the club’s number one next season and made his debut against the Terriers today.

Midfielder Lewis Wing has joined on loan from Middlesbrough whilst Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown and Florian Kamberi have all come through the door too.

However, the Yorkshire side may feel they are still a few players short and their boss is hoping for more signings before they lock horns with Charlton next Saturday.