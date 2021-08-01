Nottingham Forest target Josh Doig is expected to leave Hibernian in the coming weeks, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Center, 1.8.22, 15:56).

Josh Doig was said to be on Nottingham Forest’s radar in late July, with Nottinghamshire Live stating Chris Hughton is eyeing a new left-back.

The Evening Standard previously stated that Hibernian are demanding £5m for the defender this summer. Arsenal and West Ham are both said to be interested in Doig as well.

Now, Hibs boss Jack Ross has revealed there is “strong interest” from other clubs after he was left out of the squad for their clash with Motherwell.

As a highly-rated youngster with plenty of interest in his services, it will be interesting to see who ends up prizing Doig away from Easter Road and for what fee.

The Scottish youth international has played 37 times for Hibs’ senior side, netting once and providing four assists.

Touted for a big future

His performances during the 2020/21 campaign saw him named as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year for last season.

Doig is one of Scottish football’s most promising talents, so it would come as no surprise to see him plying his trade at the top of the game in the future.

Nottingham Forest’s current left-back options

As it stands, Hughton has Gaetan Bong and Tyler Blackett available as options at left-back. Derby County prodigy Lee Buchanan has been eyed up as a potential arrival, but their chase for him has been unsuccessful so far.

Both Bong and Blackett are both more experienced and bringing in Doig would be a wise acquisition in both the short-term and long-term.