Leyton Orient are said to be casting their eye over Norwich City prodigy Tyrese Omotoye.

The 18-year-old attacker is said to have featured for Leyton Orient in a pre-season friendly, with fans first identifying the youngster.

Now, it has been said by The Pink Un that they understand Tyrese Omotoye is indeed on trial with the O’s as Kenny Jackett looks to further bolster his ranks.

Omotoye is said to be the unnamed trialist who scored Orient’s second goal in their impressive 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Now, having netted in his outing for the League Two side, it will be interesting to see if Omotoye can land a move to Jackett’s side.

There are yet to be any details regarding any possible move reported, so it awaits to be seen if more emerges in the coming days with the new season around the corner.

Breaking into senior football

The young Belgian attacker has started to appear in the senior game, picking up first-team experience with Daniel Farke’s Norwich City and out on loan.

Omotoye has made four appearances for the Canaries first-team and spent time with Swindon Town last season. With the Robins, he featured seven times across all competitions.

Prolific with the U23s

The attacking prodigy has notched up a decent goalscoring record for Norwich’s U23s.

He has only played 13 times for the young Canaries but chipped in with a decent seven goals and one assist in the process.