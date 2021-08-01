Coventry City are casting their eye over free agent defender Pape Souare, it has been reported.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is looking at the possibility of adding some more new recruits before the campaign begins next weekend.

The Sky Blues have already brought in six players. Viktor Gyokeres, Ben Sheaf, Bright Enobakhare, Simon Moore, Martyn Waghorn and Ian Maatsen (loan) have already linked up with the Championship outfit.

Now, as per Coventry Live, free agent defender Pape Souare is being eyed up as a possible addition.

The 31-year-old was named on the bench for Coventry’s clash with Wolves.

How did Souare fare?

The former Crystal Palace left-back came on for Ian Maatsen(as per Coventry Live), getting 45 minutes under his belt as he looks to impress Robins. He was rated at 6.5/10 in Coventry Live’s post-match player ratings, so it awaits to be seen if he has done enough to land a deal with the Championship side.

A year as a free agent

Souare has been without a club for as long as a year now.

He was released by French side ESTAC Troyes in the summer of 2020, spending only one season with the club.

Souare has recently spent time training with former club Crystal Palace as he looks to prove his fitness and earn a deal with a new side after a year out of the game.

With Robins casting his eye over the Senegalese defender, it will be interesting to see if he secures a contract with the Sky Blues or if he ends up moving elsewhere.