Tom Huddlestone has been sent a message on Twitter by his former Hull City teammate Kamil Grosicki after his second trial game for the Tigers.

Hull City are casting an eye over their ex-midfielder and he scored yesterday against Manchester United Under-23s.

Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, is hoping to earn a contract at the MKM Stadium for next season.

He played with Grosicki for a bit in East Yorkshire and his former colleague sent him this yesterday (see tweet below).

Big Player ❤️👊 — Kamil Grosicki (@GrosickiKamil) July 31, 2021

Huddlestone has been a free agent for over 12 months now since his release by Derby County.

He played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017 and racked up 161 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The England international was a popular player among their fans and played a key role in Hull’s journey to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.

He also helped the Yorkshire outfit win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Steve Bruce.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man played alongside Grosicki for half a season before he left for Derby following the club’s relegation.



Hull start the 2021/22 season away to Preston North End next Saturday and have been busy in the transfer market since winning the League One title.

Could Huddlestone be handed a contract this week or will he be on his way out the exit door?