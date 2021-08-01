Derby County finished their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win over Notts County this afternoon.

Wayne Rooney took his Derby County side into Nottingham today, to face National League outfit Notts County in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The game ended 2-0 to the Rams, with goals coming from Eiran Cashin and Tom Lawrence either side of half-time – and it was the young defender Cashin, 19, who garnered a lot of praise today.

At 19-years-old, the Irishman could go on to play an important role for the struggling Rams next season, as Rooney continues to work with very few players.

He’s yet to make his professional debut for the club but plenty of fans are urging for him to start against Huddersfield Town next weekend.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today: