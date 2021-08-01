Derby County finished their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win over Notts County this afternoon.

Wayne Rooney took his Derby County side into Nottingham today, to face National League outfit Notts County in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The game ended 2-0 to the Rams, with goals coming from Eiran Cashin and Tom Lawrence either side of half-time – and it was the young defender Cashin, 19, who garnered a lot of praise today.

At 19-years-old, the Irishman could go on to play an important role for the struggling Rams next season, as Rooney continues to work with very few players.

He’s yet to make his professional debut for the club but plenty of fans are urging for him to start against Huddersfield Town next weekend.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

Not a bad performance overall, cashin looked very composed, ebosele need to keep his position a bit better defending but going forward absolutely lethal. — Matt Hunt (@MattHunt99) August 1, 2021

I'm not exaggerating when I say this, but Cashin definitely better than Chiellini. #dcfc — Ben Smyth (@bensmyth18) August 1, 2021

Cashin and Ebosele have certainly impressed so far. I know it's only Notts County and not a Championship club, but they look very good prospects.#dcfc #dcfcfans — Matt (@Matt66124108) August 1, 2021

Cashin giving me Buxton vibes #dcfc — Hedley Hardcastle (@hedshardcastle) August 1, 2021

Cashin looks a very good prospect in defence, has to be a starter on Saturday #Solid #dcfc @dcfcofficial @RJConway92 — Jake Lodge (@Rangers_Ram) August 1, 2021

What a half by Erin Cashin! Could save us a lot of problems this season if he plays like that! Proper baller 🔥 #DCFC — Mike Lawson (@mike4derby) August 1, 2021