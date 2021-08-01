Doncaster Rovers continue to cast an eye over Dan Gardner following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

Doncaster Rovers started the midfielder in their pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town this afternoon, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Gardner, who is 31-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Wigan at the end of last season.

Richie Wellens’ side have had him on trial for the past few weeks as he hunts for a new club.

It is yet to be known whether the Yorkshire side will offer him a contract for next term or if they are helping him keep up his fitness levels.

Key player for Wigan last season

Gardner moved to Wigan in October last year and made 40 appearances for the North West side in the last campaign.

The midfielder played a key role in the Latics staying up in League One under Leam Richardson but they decided not to keep him.

Experienced

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career.

He has had spells in the past at Celtic, Crewe Alexandra, Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and Salford City.

Gardner was unfortunate to be released by Wigan this summer and continues to play for Doncaster over pre-season with his future up in the air.

Donny have a decision to make on his situation with the new campaign less than seven days away now.