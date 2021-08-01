Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is no longer on Burnley’s radar, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Lewis O’Brien has been frequently linked with a move away from Huddersfield Town in recent months.

Burnley have been mentioned as admirers, while Leeds United and Newcastle United have also been said keen on the Terriers academy graduate.

However, the latest update from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed the Clarets are no longer interested in signing the midfielder. It will be interesting to see if this opens the door or other clubs to swoop in or if it seems Huddersfield win their fight to hold onto the star.

O’Brien has become a key player for the Terriers since making his way through their youth academy.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old midfielder has played 81 times for Huddersfield. In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and seven assists, locking down a starting spot in the heart of midfield.

He spent time on loan with Bradford City during the 2018/19 season, starring for the Bantams and earning a spot in Huddersfield’s side upon his return.

Thoughts?

Burnley no longer showing an interest in O’Brien can only be good news for Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Corberan will be determined to hold onto the midfielder ahead of the new season. However, with a month remaining in the transfer window, it awaits to be seen if anyone looks to prize O’Brien away from the John Smiths Stadium.