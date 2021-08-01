Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has admitted that trialist Reece Hutchinson isn’t quite ready for the Hatters just yet.

Luton Town will continue to monitor the young left-back though, as per a report by Luton Today.

Hutchinson, who is 21-years-old, has been a free agent since parting company with Burton Albion at the end of last season.

He has also been on trial with League One side Rotherham United since leaving the Brewers, as per reporter Paul Davis on Twitter.

Deal not on the cards right now

Luton boss Jones has said: “We’ve had a little look at him and Amari’i’s been away, so we’ve needed it because of that situation. We’ve had a real good look at him, he’s not ready for us yet in terms of that, but we never know, so we’ll keep monitoring that.”

Career to date

Hutchinson rose up through the academy at Burton and signed his first professional contract in 2018.

He had a loan spell in non-league at Romulus during the 2017/18 season to get some experience under his belt.

The full-back was then handed his first-team debut for the Brewers in a League One clash against Gillingham a few years ago by former boss Nigel Clough.

He has since played 56 games in total for Burton but only played twice in the last campaign.

Hutchinson was one of 12 players released by the third tier club at the end of last season and is now weighing up his next move.

Luton will consider to cast an eye over him but he isn’t ready for the Championship side right now.