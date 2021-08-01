Sheffield Wednesday lost on penalties to Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup first round this afternoon, following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Sheffield Wednesday kicked off their compeitive 2021/22 season today, with the visit of Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

Darren Moore’s side welcomed their Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Hillsborough today. It was both sides’ first compeitive fixture of the new campaign and it gave Owls fans the chance to see their new-look side in action.

On the whole – it was a good performance. Wednesday held their own against Championship opposition, with a host of new names on display in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Mide Shodipo, Dennis Adeniran and Jack Hunt.

One name stood out in particular though – Lewis Wing.

The man on loan from Middlesbrough featured in the middle of the park for Sheffield Wednesday and fans were quick to praise his performance today.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance: