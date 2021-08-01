Sheffield Wednesday lost on penalties to Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup first round this afternoon, following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Sheffield Wednesday kicked off their compeitive 2021/22 season today, with the visit of Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

Darren Moore’s side welcomed their Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Hillsborough today. It was both sides’ first compeitive fixture of the new campaign and it gave Owls fans the chance to see their new-look side in action.

On the whole – it was a good performance. Wednesday held their own against Championship opposition, with a host of new names on display in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Mide Shodipo, Dennis Adeniran and Jack Hunt.

One name stood out in particular though – Lewis Wing.

The man on loan from Middlesbrough featured in the middle of the park for Sheffield Wednesday and fans were quick to praise his performance today.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance:

Early days but Lewis Wing looks a very decent acquisition #swfc — Kelly (@s26kel) August 1, 2021

He looked class at Rotherham last season. So pleased we got him. — Gareth Niblett (@G_Nibs) August 1, 2021

First impressions on the new look #swfc GK looks very assured

Lewis Wing looks like a class act – he will be an absolute star in L1

Center Halves look good

Palmer & Adeniran make too many mistakes for me

Green is getting into his stride and again could be key in L1 — Ed Snip (@ed_snip) August 1, 2021

Wing looks absolute class.

BPF looks solid and great kicking.

Defensively look pretty solid Not sure the formation works with the players we have. RF and LF too deep which is leaving CF completely exposed.

Maybe a formation tweak needed.

Bannan not got into it. #swfc — kenners🦉 ///\///\// 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) August 1, 2021

Wing looks a classy player nice touches and good vision when on the ball. #SWFC — Danny Slingsby (@dannyswfc1867) August 1, 2021

Lewis Wing is a player #swfc — FPLInitiator (@FPLInitiator) August 1, 2021