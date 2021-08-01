Sheffield Wednesday loan man Olamide Shodipo has suffered an injury blow in his debut for the club, going off during the first-half of their clash with Huddersfield Town.

QPR opted to loan out the 24-year-old to allow him to pick up some game time away from Loftus Road.

However, he has been dealt an early blow with Sheffield Wednesday, suffering what appears to be a hamstring injury. He went down after chasing the ball down the wing before being replaced by fellow debutant Jaden Brown.

32' #swfc 0-0 #htafc There's a break in play here as it looks like Wednesday winger Olamide Shodipo has injured his hamstring – he pulled up awkwardly when running to retrieve a ball. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 1, 2021

Shodipo making way for Jaden Brown to face his old side. Looks like a hamstring problem.#SWFC 0 #HTAFC 0 — Stuart Rayner (@sturayner) August 1, 2021

Both the club and supporters will now be nervously awaiting an update on Shodipo’s injury as they look to head into the new campaign as strong as possible.

Shodipo enjoyed a successful stint with Oxford United last season, providing he can be a threat at League One level. Across all competitions, the Rangers loan man chipped in with 12 goals and three assists in 45 outings, impressing on the left-wing.

Wednesday’s other left-wing options

If Shodipo is set for a spell on the sidelines, Darren Moore does have options in that position.

New signing Brown has come on in the role after Shodipo’s injury, while Andre Green can also operate on both the right and left.

Shodipo’s injury record

The Irishman struggled with injury problems earlier in his career. He tore his thigh back in 2018, leaving him on the sidelines for four months. Shodipo also struggled with tendinitis during a loan stint with Port Vale.

However, his time with Oxford last season was undisturbed by injury, playing in 45 of 46 League One matches.