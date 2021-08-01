Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has confirmed the club have rejected bids for players, amid reports of Sunderland’s keen interest in Josh Key.

Recently, Exeter City star Josh Key has been heavily linked with a move away from St. James’ Park.

Sunderland are said to have made a number of bids for the young right-back, while Joel Randall was subject to interest from Peterborough United, Celtic and Norwich City in June.

Now, Grecians boss Matt Taylor has moved to confirm the club will not be entertaining bids for their best players unless their valuations are met.

Speaking with Devon Live, Taylor eluded to mentioning which players have been bid for, but insisted that the figures reported in the press are not realistic.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We have had bids, we have turned them down.

“Until they reach the valuation of a player then for us there is no real discussion. If they want to go public with those offers then so be it, but in terms of numbers quoted in the press, they are not realistic.”

Exeter City’s transfer market success

The Grecians have built an impressive reputation for developing young players and giving them the chance to test themselves at the very top.

After successful spells with Exeter, both Ollie Watkins and Ethan Ampadu have become international-level, Premier League footballers. Winger Randell Williams could be on the path to following in their footsteps too, having sealed a move to Hull City this summer.

Thoughts?

With the likes of Key and Randall attracting interest this summer, it will be interesting to see if their respective transfer sagas rumble on into the latter stages of the window.

Exeter are well within their rights to demand strong price tags for the promising pair. However, Taylor admitted the club “haven’t got much money”, so it awaits to be seen if anyone can conjure up a suitable bid to prize any of their star players away from St. James’ Park.