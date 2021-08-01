Colchester United boss Hayden Mullins has confirmed target and recent trialist Richard Kone has now linked up with a Premier League club.

Hayden Mullins confirmed to the Gazette News that Richard Kone is no longer training with the club as he hunts a new side.

Colchester United have been casting their eye over the young forward ahead of the new campaign as Mullins prepares his squad. So far, seven players have linked up with the U’s, but Kone may not be following them through the door at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Kone has been on trial with the League Two side, putting in some thoroughly impressive performances for Colchester.

Now, it has been revealed that his form has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Mullins confirming he has joined a Premier League club on trial.

He eluded to mentioning the identity of the top-flight side, but confirmed he is looking elsewhere ahead of the season.

Speaking with Gazette News, he said:

“Richard is no longer with us – he’s gone on trial to a Premier League club.

“A number of clubs have shown interest in him and Richard and his representative have decided as they can as a free transfer to go and look elsewhere.

“It’s not dead though; we’re still talking to them but he’s decided to go and try and pursue something else.”

Who is Richard Kone?

There is little known about the forward, but his form while on trial with Colchester has thrust him into the limelight somewhat.

He recently spent time on the books with non-league side Newham Athletic, where he won top goalscorer and scored their goal of the season.

Thoughts?

Given just how good Kone has been in his pre-season outings for Colchester, it will come as a blow to both the club and supporters to see him move elsewhere.

However, landing a deal with a Premier League would see him complete a sudden yet thoroughly impressive rise up the English Football ladder.