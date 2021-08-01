Swansea City are a very decent Sky Bet Championship side. They have finished in a play-off place in each of the last two seasons.

Swansea City achieved that under former boss Steve Cooper who has now left the Liberty Stadium.

With less than a week to go the Swans were facing starting next season with no permanent manager on board. There had been links to MK Dons boss Russell Martin.

Swansea were said to have made an approach to MK Dons in order to speak to Russell about a possible move reported the BBC yesterday.

Now it looks like this interest has moved on some and that Swansea City are a little closer to naming Martin as their next head coach.

Providing that security bolted the doors behind him after he entered, Swansea will officially have a new manager within the next 24 hours! An interesting chapter ahead. #Swans https://t.co/Nho7EkOKSn — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) August 1, 2021

Martin (as the above tweet) has been pictured arriving at Swansea City’s Liberty Stadium seemingly ahead of one-to-one talks with the Welsh outfit.

Ian Mitchlemore, a reporter for Wales Online, has quote retweeted the picture. He adds that all being well, “Swansea will officially have a new manager within the next 24 hours.”

Thoughts?

Something needed to be done and needed to be done quickly from both sides points of view.

Swansea needed a new man in to guide their 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign. It would be advantageous to have that someone in ahead of the season kicking off. This way they’d be able to acquaint themselves with their squad and the club.

Likewise, MK Dons will need the time to source a replacement so that they are not scrambling around at the last minute trying to fill the vacancy or starting their League One season under caretaker management.

It now looks like, according to reporter Mitchelmore, that Swansea will have their man within the next day. It also means that MK Dons can sort to move forward with Russell Martin’s replacement.