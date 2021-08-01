Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed the club are close to “one or two” new signings.

With the new League One season starting next weekend, Portsmouth will be looking to make some more fresh acquisitions over the coming days.

So far, Pompey have added Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jayden Reid, Liam Vincent, Gassan Ahadme (loan) and Gavin Bazunu (loan) to their ranks this summer.

Now, Danny Cowley has revealed “one or two” more new arrivals are close.

The Pompey boss spoke to Hampshire Live to provide an update on their transfer hunt, stating they are hard at work in the pursuit for new faces.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We are continuing to work at it.

“I know there are one or two things that we’re close to.”

With Cowley’s words showing encouraging signs in terms of incomings ahead of the new week, it will be interesting to see who comes through the doors at Fratton Park.

Who has been linked with the club?

Two players who have been linked with Pompey in recent weeks are Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson and Peterborough United shot-stopper Dan Gyollai.

Not only that, but a host of players have been in on trial with the League One side. Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Louis Thompson and Renedi Masampu are among those to have spent time on trial with the club in recent weeks.

Where do Pompey need new signings?

Central midfield is the area Cowley needs to add to, with only new signings Williams and Tunnicliffe available in the position. Liam Vincent can also play in the middle of the park.

Another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss either. As it stands, Pompey have Clark Robertson, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett available at the heart of defence.