Portsmouth are watching over winger Layton Ndukwu following his departure from Leicester City, Hampshire Live has reported.

With the start of the new campaign just around the corner, Portsmouth are in need of new recruits.

In this weekend’s friendly win over Championship new boys Peterborough United, only 13 contracted players were available for selection.

A host of players have been in on trial with Pompey over the course of this summer. Now, it has emerged that the club are casting their eye over free agent winger Layton Ndukwu.

Hampshire Live has revealed the former Leicester City man has linked up with the League One side as he looks to land a new club before the new season.

The Foxes opted against renewing the winger’s deal earlier this summer, opening the door for him to hunt a new home as a free agent.

Who is Layton Ndukwu?

Ndukwu, 22, is a Leicester-born left-winger looking to carve a career in the senior game after departing the King Power Stadium.

Much of his game time to date has come with Leicester’s U23s, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 68 games for the side. However, he does have experience of senior football, featuring 10 times during a loan stint with Southend United.

How does he compare to Danny Cowley’s current options?

As it stands, Cowley has Irish star Ronan Curtis and the experienced Michael Jacobs available as options on the left-wing.

However, it was reported earlier this summer that Curtis is eyeing a move away, so there could be a vacant spot at left-wing for Ndukwu to fill before the end of the month.