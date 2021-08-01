Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has confirmed Leicester City defender Mitch Clark will not be joining the club.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, the Tangerines boss confirmed the club’s stance over a potential move for the 22-year-old defender.

Last week, it emerged that Blackpool were casting their eye over Clark ahead of a possible swoop. However, after a stint training with the Championship new boys, it has been confirmed that the club will not be looking to secure a deal for the right-back.

Upon the end of his time at Bloomfield Road, Clark was wished the best by Critchley, who confirmed talks had taken place with the player earlier this week.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I spoke to Mitch the other day about our thoughts about how he had done with us.

“We’re not going to be following that one up, he’ll go back to Leicester and we wish him all the best.”

Now, with Clark returning to Leicester, it awaits to be seen how his situation with the Foxes pans out this summer.

What next for Clark?

It awaits to be seen what Leicester have in mind for the Nuneaton-born defender, with a month of the window left.

Clark has spent much of his time with the club out on loan since coming through their youth academy, enduring two stints with Port Vale.

Another loan move could be awaiting the young right-back. However, if he was to stay with the club, he would likely spend his time playing for their U23s.

Fighting for his future

As it stands, Clark’s deal with Leicester City expires next summer. Brendan Rodgers has the likes of Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne and James Justin available at right-back, so a first-team chance looks unlikely.

It will be interesting to see if he can land a move elsewhere after his Blackpool trial before his contract expires next summer.