Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins insists his side are still looking to bring in some more players.

Charlton Athletic have had bids in for players as they look to bring more bodies into their squad, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have delved into the transfer window to sign Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare and George Dobson so far this summer.

Their recruitment hasn’t stopped yet and they are eager to get more deals done before the end of the transfer window.

Trying hard

Adkins has said: “Time will tell. There’s obviously players that we’ve been tracking. We’ve had bids in for players as well. We’ll just have to see how they come to fruition. That’s the important thing. We’ll see what happens.

“What we have got is a spirit amongst the players that we’ve got where everyone is working so, so hard for each other. What we’re trying to do is help them with a few more additions to the squad which is important.”

He added: “The season starts on Saturday, the transfer window is still going to be open for a few weeks after that. Our intention is to bring a few more players in, I think that’s fair for everybody to see.”

New season dawns

Charlton kick-start the new season at home to newly relegated Sheffield Wednesday in an eye-catching fixture at the Valley next weekend.

Adkins is preparing for his first full campaign in charge of the London club and knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having done it before with Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton.

Charlton fans know that their side could do with some more depth in their ranks and their boss says they are working on things behind the scenes.

The club need more attacking options to replace the voids left by Chuks Aneke and Liam Millar’s departures after last season.