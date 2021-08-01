Gillingham have former Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol on trial.

Gillingham have involved the Gambia international in their last two pre-season friendlies, as per a report by Kent Online.

Carayol, who is 32-years-old, is a free agent having last played for Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

He is weighing up his next move in the game and is being looked at by the Gills.

Read: Gillingham-linked free agent to join Derby County

Experienced

Carayol has racked up over 300 games in his career to date and is an experienced player in the Football League.

The well-travelled winger had various spells away a youngster with the likes of MK Dons, Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers before Middlesbrough signed him in 2012.

He spent four years on the books at Boro and scored 12 goals run 54 games in all competitions, as well as spending time away on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Carayol left the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis in 2016 and had stints at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in the Championship before heading abroad.



Read: Update regarding in-demand Middlesbrough man emerges

European adventure

He was snapped up by Cypriot side Apollon Limassol and spent a year with them before heading to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor.

Carayol could now head back to England after a few years abroad and Gillingham have a decision to make as to whether they should hand him a deal for next season or not.



