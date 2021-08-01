Huddersfield Town suffered last season in the Championship. That much was clear by their 20th place finish.

Huddersfield Town fans watched the Terriers slide and recover, rinse and repeat to end up just six points clear of the relegation places.

Town’s hierarchy have kept faith with head coach Carlos Corberan. It will be his priority to turn the West Yorkshire side around next season.

Corberan has responded by bringing in a number of free-transfer signings to the John Smith’s Stadium, headlined by the return of Jordan Rhodes.

However, the big news currently doing the rounds is noise regarding midfielder Lewis O’Brien. The 22-year-old

Alan Nixon, writing in The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59) says that Leeds United have ‘opened talks‘ and that the transfer fee ‘needs to be an eight-figure sum.’

Who is Lewis O’Brien?

Colchester-born O’Brien is a Town player through and through. He came up through the youth set-up at the West Yorkshire club, progressing to the first team in 2019.

He’s since gone on to make 81 appearances for the Terriers, scoring five goals and adding seven assists. 80 of these appearances have been in the Championship.

He has also had a spell out at Huddersfield’s down-the-road neighbours Bradford City (August 2018-May 2019). Whilst at Valley Parade, O’Brien made 40 League One appearances, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Last season, O’Brien made 42 Championship appearances for Town, scoring three goals and providing three assists as part of their midfield engine room.

What does Lewis O’Brien bring with him?

Of course, O’Brien has those intangibles of promise and potential. There is no doubting that he is a decent, young midfielder.

As the above graphic shows, Lewis O’Brien’s contribution from central midfield for Huddersfield marks him out as a player who predominantly plays the left channel.

His playing style in the opposition half consists mainly of short-range (blue) passes and medium-range (green) passes. He also looks to drive to the byeline and get crosses into the box.

As per his page on the fbref website, O’Brien took 39 shots last season with 14 (35.9%) of these shots being on target. He has a conversion rate from on-target shots of 21%.

Thoughts – is £10million a fair price?

Lewis O’Brien’s performances last season stood out in a fumbling and failing Huddersfield Town outfit. In that respect, the 22-year-old midfielder shone.

But you can have varying degrees of shining and the real question is whether O’Brien is £10million worth of shine. Huddersfield Town would love him to be; £10million buys you a lot of player.

Yet, with Jack Harrison pretty much nailed down as Leeds United’s left-side threat, do the Whites need a left-channel dominant midfielder like O’Brien?

Probably not. The bigger need for Leeds United is a more centrally dominant midfielder, one who plays in front of Kalvin Phillips. Mateusz Klich occupies this role, providing a link to the likes of Rodrigo who has been playing the 10 role at Elland Road.

The problem with the £10million wanted by the Terriers is just that – it is £10million. With that sort of outlay, you’d expect Leeds to find a more established player.

Lewis O’Brien would be the sort of player that Marcelo Bielsa could mould and shape. But at a £10million valuation, a huge price tag, surely Huddersfield Town are being more than hopeful with this.

Graphic used courtesy of SmarterScout.