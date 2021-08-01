Gillingham have Rob Hall on trial following his departure from Oxford United, as per a report by Kent Online.

Gillingham have been casting an eye over the winger in their last two pre-season games.

Hall, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent with his contract at fellow League One side Oxford expiring at the end of June.

Steve Evans’ side have been taking a look at him over recent times and have a decision to make on whether to sign him.

Established League One player

Hall spent the past five seasons on the books at Oxford and made 98 appearances for the U’s, chipping in with 19 goals.

However, he saw his game time dry up over the past 12 months and was loaned out to League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the season before last.

Gillingham could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming campaign and as a potential replacement for Jordan Graham.

Career to date

Hall started his career at West Ham United before Bolton Wanderers signed him as a youngster in 2013.

The ex-England youth international spent two years on the books of the Trotters and played 34 times for them whilst they were in the Championship.

Bolton loaned him out to MK Dons and he impressed during his time at Stadium.mk but the Dons didn’t sign him permanently so Oxford swooped in five years ago.

Hall is now on trial at Gillingham and it will be interesting to see if they sign him.