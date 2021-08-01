Middlesbrough will not let Hayden Coulson leave the club just yet, as per a report by Teeside Live.

Middlesbrough won’t sanction an exit for the left-back until they sign someone in that department.

Coulson, who is 23-years-old, is wanted by League One side Ipswich Town and has also been linked with fellow Championship outfit Luton Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, Boro aren’t letting him go anywhere just yet.

Staying put

Middlesbrough boss, Neil Warnock, has said: “(Marc) Bola is training again now. Coulson is not. There’s no way Hayden is going out on loan at the moment, you’ve seen the squad, we’re very thin.”

Coulson has been on the books at Middlesbrough for his whole career to date having risen up through their academy.

He signed his first professional contract in 2016 before loan spells away at St Mirren and Cambridge United to gain experience.

The left-sided player, who can operate at full-back or on the wing, has made 49 appearances for Boro altogether.

He still has a couple of years left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium but doesn’t appear to be part of Warnock’s long-term plans.

What next

Coulson’s future continues to hang in the balance and his situation could drag until later on in the transfer window until Middlesbrough bring someone to the club in his position.