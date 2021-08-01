Rotherham United are closing in on the signing of Hakeem Odoffin from Hamilton Academical.

Rotherham United are poised to win the race for the midfielder’s signature, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Odoffin, who is 23-years-old, will have a medical with the Millers tomorrow ahead of his proposed switch.

Scottish Premiership duo Hibernian and Motherwell have also been keen in this transfer window, as per the Scottish Sun.

Change of position

Rotherham have been linked with him for a while now and are finally poised to get the deal over the line.

Odoffin spent his career as a right-back before his move to Hamilton where they changed him into a midfielder.

Paul Warne will have identified him as someone to fill the void left by Matt Crooks’ departure to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Career to date

Odoffin started out as a youngster at Barnet after spells in the academies at Tottenham Hotspur and Reading.

The Londoner then went on to have spells at Wolves and Northampton Town before moving up to Scotland to initially join Livingston.

Hamilton swooped to sign him on a two-year contract last summer and he was a key player for them in the Scottish top flight last season.

Rotherham have had a quiet transfer window since they slipped back into League One but are expected to complete the signing of Odoffin tomorrow.