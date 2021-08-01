Charlton Athletic will make a decision on whether to sign Madger Gomes this week, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic have been casting an eye over the midfielder in recent pre-season games against Reading, Crystal Palace and Fulham and could make him their sixth summer signing.

Gomes, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season.

He has also spent time on trial with Portsmouth this summer, as per The News, and will eagerly awaiting to see if the Addicks decide to offer him a contract.

Read: Charlton Athletic chief provides transfer update

Updated stance

Charlton boss, Nigel Adkins, has said: “As we go through, we’ve had a good couple of weeks now and he’s done really, really well. We’ll sit down during the course of the week and we need to make a decision on it.

“He’s certainly not done himself any harm. We’ve got to make a decision as to whether he’s going to be here for a longer period of time.”

Gomes would give the London club more competition and depth in their midfield department for next season.

He spent the past two seasons at Doncaster and scored four goals in 42 appearances for them in all competitions.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to the new away kit on Twitter

Career to date

Gomes spent time as a youngster at Liverpool and Villarreal before joining Leeds United in 2017.

The ex-Spain youth international stayed for a single season at Elland Road and played twice for their first-team before spells in Europe at Sochaux and Istra.

Doncaster brought him back to England two years ago but decided to let him leave when his contract expired at the end of June.