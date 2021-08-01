Sheffield United are ready to send Oluwafemi Seriki on loan to Beerschot, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Seriki, 19, is a product of the Sheffield United youth academy and last season made his league debut for the Blades.

He managed just the one Premier League outing, on the second-to-last game of the season when he featured in the final minutes of a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Sheffield United are set to send the midfielder on loan to one of their partner clubs Beerschot.

The Belgian club have just started their Jupiler League season and sit bottom after the opening game – a 1-0 defeat at home to Cercle Brugge.

Also leaving Bramall Lane on loan this summer is Daniel Jebbison – Nixon goes on to write how the Blades are sending the striker to Sunderland with the Black Cats having been strongly linked with the move this week.

Thoughts?

We still know very little about Seriki but Sheffield United obviously hold him in high regards, with a loan move to the Belgian top flight looking like a really exciting move for the Englishman.

He’s one of a number of youngsters at the club, including Jebbison, who could go on to become real assets for the club, and spending time out on loan to gain valid first-team experience is vital.

Blades fans will surely be keeping a close eye on both their seasons should they leave on loan.