Cheltenham Town will not be signing Dan Crowley, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town have had the midfielder in on trial recently and wanted to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, developments have occurred and the League One new boys won’t be luring him to Gloucestershire anymore.

Crowley, who is 23-years-old, is currently a free agent after being released by Birmingham City at the end of last season. He has also been on trial at Doncaster Rovers since then, as per the Doncaster Free Press.

Read: Player released by Birmingham City looking to get back into the game

Title winner

Cheltenham boss, Michael Duff, has said: “Obviously we’ve had Dan in last week and we were close to a deal, but the agent has moved the posts a little bit and me and Micky (Moore) basically feel it isn’t the right deal. We have both moved on, shaken hands and moved on.”

Crowley spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hull City and made 23 appearances for the East Yorkshire club in all competitions as they won the League One title.

However, Grant McCann’s side have opted against bringing him to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Read: Doncaster Rovers midfielder spends time on trial with another club

Career so far

Crowley started out at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles.

He then time with Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.

The midfielder played 45 times for the Blues before they decided to cut ties at the end of June.

Cheltenham and Doncaster have looked at him this summer but his next destination remains unknown.