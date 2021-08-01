Hull City want to sell Jordan Flores on a permanent transfer, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59).

Hull City have already given him the green light to join Northampton Town on a season-long loan for the upcoming campaign.

However, their recently imposed transfer embargo means they have a cap on their squad size and need to offload some players.

Flores, who is 25-years-old, has struggled to make an impact at the MKM Stadium since his move in January from Dundalk.

Hull are now hoping to tempt Northampton into signing him on a permanent basis just eight months into the two-year contract he penned.

Flores played just four times for Grant McCann’s side last season as they won the League One title.

He found it hard to get in ahead of the in-form Greg Docherty and George Honeyman and the Tigers’ summer signings of George Moncur and Andy Cannon have pushed him way further down the pecking order.

Flores started his career at local side Wigan Athletic and went on to play 12 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde and Ostersunds.

Dundalk snapped him up in 2019 and he scored seven goals in 41 games in all competitions for the Irish outfit to earn a move back to England with Hull.

The Tigers are now eager to sell him permanently already.