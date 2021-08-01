League One sides Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United are both interested in signing Cardiff City striker Mark Harris on loan this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Harris, 22, is a product of the Cardiff City academy. He featured 16 times in the Championship last season and scored three goals for the Bluebirds, having previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Newport County, Port Vale and Wrexham.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that both Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town are in a ‘loan tug-of-war’ to sign the striker this summer.

The Millers dropped back down into the third-tier after finishing 23rd in the Championship last season, whilst Fleetwood underwent a managerial change and go into the new season under Simon Grayson.

Both sides will be looking to compete in League One next time round and Harris would no doubt be an exciting signing for either side.

Thoughts?

Harris proved a useful member of the Cardiff City side last season but after Mick McCarthy brought in James Collins on a free transfer this summer, Harris has fallen down the pecking order.

A loan move then makes sense and League One looks the ideal level for Harris to really develop his game.

He showed a lot of quality in the Championship last season and for either Rotherham or Fleetwood, bringing in Harris on a season-long loan would be a really shrewd acquisition.