Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is ‘back on Arsenal’s radar’, reports The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59).

Berge, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are keen on the Norwegian who also has interest from abroad. After links went somewhat cold though, Alan Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday that Berge is ‘back on’ Arsenal’s transfer radar but that the Sheffield United man will cost £30million.

But Nixon goes on to write how Berge isn’t Arsenal’s ‘first choice’ signing this summer.

Arsenal are also keen on Blades’ stopper Aaron Ramsdale – Mikel Arteta’s side have reportedly seen two bids rejected for the England man and have been told to ‘up their bid’ to £32million.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United have so far played hardball with any clubs showing interest in their star players this summer and so far, they’ve played it well.

Their valuations are high but Arsenal are a club who are notorious for spending big on certain deals, having recently spent heavily on Ben White.

Whether the Gunners are still prepared to spend after that deal remains to be seen but for the Blades, they could yet receive some healthy transfer fees but could also lose the likes of Ramsdale and Berge late on in the summer window, and not have enough time to replace them.

It’s a tricky one for the club to navigate so close to the start of the new campaign.