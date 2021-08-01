Gillingham are eyeing a move for free agent midfielder Ciaran Dickson following his release from Rangers earlier in the summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59).

Dickson, 19, was let go by Rangers following the end of his contract this summer.

The Scot spent time on loan at Queen of the South but managed just five Scottish Championship outings – all without scoring or claiming an assist.

Having been on trial with Burnley this summer, Gillingham boss Steve Evans is now reportedly keen on signing Dickson with Ross County also in the running.

The Gills finished in 10th-place of the League One table last season. It was a commendable finish for Evans’ side and next time round they’ll no doubt be looking to go one further, though additions are needed.

One big departure from the club this summer is that of Jordan Graham. The winger joined Birmingham City on a free transfer earlier in the summer and leaves behind him a creative void in the Gills’ starting line-up, which Dickson could eventually fill.

He’s still a very young player and inexperienced too, having never featured in the league for Rangers before his exit.

But a move south of the border and to a side eyeing promotion in Gillingham could be the ideal next step for him – a potentially shrewd acquisition for the club if they can get a deal over the line in good time.