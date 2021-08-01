Southampton will demand £6million for striker Michael Obafemi this summer, who’s been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers – but the Championship club are unwilling to pay that amount.

Obafemi, 21, has this month been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side have already been in discussions with the Saints who’ve targeted striker Adam Armstrong, with Obafemi’s name coming into those discussions as a possible swap deal was talked up.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59) that Southampton are demanding £6million for Obafemi but that Rovers ‘don’t rate him at that price’, going on to write that the Premier League club ‘face a tribunal to decide the value of their player if he leaves next summer’.