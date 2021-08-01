Brentford are set to make a fresh bid to sign Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Johnson, 20, has been linked with a host of clubs this summer – one of them being Brentford.

Nottingham Forest have already knocked back some offers for the Welshman, who scored 11 goals on loan with Lincoln City in League One last season.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Brentford will ‘make a new £6million bid’ to sign Johnson this summer, having failed with their opening bid ‘that only guaranteed around £2million’.

Nixon also writes that the Bees are also hoping Forest will accept a player in a part-exchange deal for Johnson.

Thoughts?

At Lincoln City last season, Johnson got better and better as the season progressed.

His side eventually made the League One play-off final but would lose out to Blackpool at Wembley, with Johnson featuring 43 times in the league.

As well as his 11 goals he also managed five assists, proving a really creative and ultimately important player for the Imps.

But a Premier League move seems to be a little rushed for Johnson – he’s still only 20-years-old and has just four Championship appearances to his name with Forest, coming in the 2019/20 season.

It’s seemingly down to whether Forest will accept a £6million offer now.