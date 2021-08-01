Sheffield United want to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Garner, 20, looks set to leave Manchester United on loan this summer. The midfielder featured for both Watford and Nottingham Forest in the Championship last season before returning to Old Trafford, and now he’s wanted by Sheffield United.

The Blades finished rock-bottom of the top flight last time round, but Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59) that the club is targeting a loan move for Garner are that they’re ‘very keen’ to make the move happen.

Nixon also points out that Forest would still like a return for Garner.