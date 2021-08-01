Leeds United have been strongly linked with Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien this week and now The Sun’s Alan Nixon says that Whites will ‘have to go up to £10million’ to make the move happen.

O’Brien, 22, featured 42 times in the Championship for Huddersfield Town last season, scoring three goals and grabbing as many assists.

This week though, the Englishman has come into headlines as Leeds United apparently step up their interest.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had been linked with the Huddersfield midfielder in the past but after losing out on a loan move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Leeds are now eyeing a permanent deal for O’Brien.

Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday that the Premier League club will have to fork out £10million to bring O’Brien to Elland Road this summer but that the club ‘can offer players’ as a part exchange deal – the transfer fee involved ‘needs to be an eight-figure sum’, though.