Sheffield United are keen on St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.

Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in the Scottish Premiership man along with Watford.

McGrath, who is 24-years-old, has emerged on the radar of a few clubs in this transfer window.

Wigan Athletic have seen a £300,000 bid rejected, as per Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 22.07.21, 19.12), whilst Peterborough United and Aberdeen have also been linked over recent times, as reported by the Daily Record.

Read: Sheffield United man wanted by Sunderland

Wanted man

McGrath is causing a stir at the moment after scoring 17 goals in 45 appearances for St Mirren in all competitions last season.

He joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Dundalk and has since become one of their most prized assets.

McGrath started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Cherry Orchard and UCD before linking up with St Patrick’s Athletic.

He broke into St Pat’s first-team and played 66 times for them before being lured away by Dundalk.

The Republic of Ireland international then spent a few years with the Lilywhites and helped them win the League of Ireland Premier Division twice.

McGrath has played in both Ireland and Scotland and is wanted by English sides right now.

Read: Wigan Athletic-linked winger not on Ipswich Town’s radar

Where next?

Wigan have been busy this summer but will face a battle to lure him to the DW Stadium if Sheffield United’s interest in genuine.

The Blades are preparing for the upcoming January transfer window and could see McGrath as someone to bolster their midfield department.