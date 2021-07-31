Middlesbrough were a side looking set for relegation under Jonathan Woodgate when he was in charge.

Middlesbrough looked to arrest this by bringing in promotion expert Neil Warnock. In a role less familiar to him, the wily Warnock rescued the Teessiders and preserved their Championship status.

Last season Warnock took Boro to 10th and 13 points from the play-offs from the 17th place and five points from relegation the season before.

He has a keen eye for a player and fosters a warmth in his players and this is something currently being felt by Sol Bamba as per a Teesside Live article.

In that article, Bamba talks about the diagnosis he received for non-Hodgkin lymphoma whilst at Cardiff City and the contact from his ex-boss Warnock.

Cardiff release and Middlesbrough offer

Cardiff City released Bamba this summer and he has been training at Middlesbrough under the watchful eye of Warnock.

Warnock has been so impressed with what former Leeds United and Cardiff defender Bamba has shown that the Teesside outfit has made him an offer to stay on a permanent basis per the Hartlepool Mail.

According to the Mail’s Joe Nicholson, Bamba impressed for Boro’s Under-23s whilst Warnock’s first-team unit were away for pre-season in Cornwall. The Riverside outfit have offered him a player-coach role.

“Washing my car” – Warnock comments on Bamba offer

After jokingly saying that Bamba was “just washing my car,” Warnock went on to confirm what had led to Boro’s offer.

Commenting on his performance in the 1-0 win against Rotherham, Warnock said: