Middlesbrough stance on Sol Bamba – Warnock makes final decision
Middlesbrough were a side looking set for relegation under Jonathan Woodgate when he was in charge.
Middlesbrough looked to arrest this by bringing in promotion expert Neil Warnock. In a role less familiar to him, the wily Warnock rescued the Teessiders and preserved their Championship status.
Last season Warnock took Boro to 10th and 13 points from the play-offs from the 17th place and five points from relegation the season before.
He has a keen eye for a player and fosters a warmth in his players and this is something currently being felt by Sol Bamba as per a Teesside Live article.
In that article, Bamba talks about the diagnosis he received for non-Hodgkin lymphoma whilst at Cardiff City and the contact from his ex-boss Warnock.
Cardiff release and Middlesbrough offer
Cardiff City released Bamba this summer and he has been training at Middlesbrough under the watchful eye of Warnock.
Warnock has been so impressed with what former Leeds United and Cardiff defender Bamba has shown that the Teesside outfit has made him an offer to stay on a permanent basis per the Hartlepool Mail.
According to the Mail’s Joe Nicholson, Bamba impressed for Boro’s Under-23s whilst Warnock’s first-team unit were away for pre-season in Cornwall. The Riverside outfit have offered him a player-coach role.
“Washing my car” – Warnock comments on Bamba offer
After jokingly saying that Bamba was “just washing my car,” Warnock went on to confirm what had led to Boro’s offer.
Commenting on his performance in the 1-0 win against Rotherham, Warnock said:
“He’s a leader, he talks well, he educates the youngsters. Craig was really pleased with him in the 23s. He’s a nice guy, a decent coach. I thought he played well, probably our best player.”
The Middlesbrough boss then expanded on this saying that they will work with Bamba so that he can gain his coaching badges. He also thinks that Bamba “can contribute to our first team.”
Thoughts?
At 36, Sol Bamba is likely at his last club in Middlesbrough. Taking his coaching badges could indicate that he is readying himself for that next step once his playing career is over.
He is a leader and was so under Warnock when he captained Cardiff to Premier League promotion. That is a quality that Warnock will have seen many times before.
It is also a quality that will come in useful at Middlesbrough, be it with the first-team squad or the Under-23s.
In all, it is a wise move by Boro and Warnock to offer Bamba the deal that they have. It is an offer not of compassion but based on the skills and qualities that Bamba has displayed during his career.