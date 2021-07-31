Fulham want to offload one or two of their centre-backs in this transfer window, as per a report by West London Sport.

Fulham are keen to trim down on their size of their squad.

They currently have Terence Kongolo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Alfie Mawson, Tim Ream, Maxim Le Marchand and Michael Hector as their options in the centre of defence.

Hector, who is 28-years-old, has been linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth in this transfer window, as per journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker eyeing a new centre-half. Fancies a reunion with Fulham’s Michael Hector #FulhamFC #bournemouthfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 22, 2021

Chance to swoop in now?

The fact that Fulham are open to getting rid of one or two of their centre-backs could pave the way for Bournemouth to swoop in for the Jamaica international.

Marco Silva has said: “One of them has a bad injury – we are talking about Kongolo. We (still) have five. I will take some decisions on that position, because I have to be honest with you, we have to keep four and not six.”

Hector has fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and struggled for game time in the Premier League last season.

He knows new Bournemouth boss Scott Parker well and was part of his Fulham side who won promotion during his first year at the club.

Career to date

Hector started his career at Reading and went on to play 63 times for their first-team before he was snapped up by Chelsea in 2015.

He never made a senior appearance during his time at Stamford Bridge but got plenty of game time out on loan with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

He could be on the move again this summer with Fulham eager to get rid of some defenders and Bournemouth have been linked over recent weeks.