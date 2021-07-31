Hartlepool United could confirm a number of signings over the next few days, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United are hoping to get a few deals over the line before the start of the new season.

The Pools have had defender Jake Lawlor on trial throughout pre-season and the Northern Echo has mentioned his name as someone who could potentially be in line for a deal.

Lawlor, who is 30-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Harrogate Town at the end of the last campaign.

Read: Hartlepool United poised to sign player released by Port Vale

Deals in the pipeline

Their boss, Dave Challinor, has said: “We’ve named quite a lot of trialists but the reality of it is that more than a couple of them aren’t trialists. We have things in place.”

Lawlor is a player who the Hartlepool manager knows well having managed him at AFC Fylde in the past.

He spent the past 12 months on the books at Harrogate as the Yorkshire side adapted to life in League Two and may well play a similar role at Victoria Park next term.

Read: Hartlepool United take former Forest Green Rovers man on trial

Career to date

The Yorkshireman spent time in the academy at Manchester United as a youngster but had to drop into non-league.

He spent five years with Guiseley from 2013 to 2018, part of which he spent on loan with Fylde before moving to Wrexham.

Lawlor was a key player during his time in Wales and played 76 times before earning a move to the Football League for the first time in his career last summer.

Hartlepool have been casting an eye over him over recent times and are in a position to possibly offer him a contract over the coming days.