Kilmarnock have signed Middlesbrough youngster Rumarn Burrell on loan.

Kilmarnock have brought the attacker up to Scotland on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Burrell, who is 20-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Middlesbrough again to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He joined Bradford City in the last January transfer window and spent the second-half of the past campaign with the League Two side.

Read: Player released by Middlesbrough wanted by Blackpool and Millwall

New challenge

Burrell only played a couple of times for the Bantams last term and will be eager to get some more minutes under his belt with Kilmarnock.

Their boss, Tommy Wright, has said: “He’s a young striker and Paul Stephenson brought him to my attention. We’ve watched him and had good reports about him.

“He’s quick, strong and decent in front of goal and will stretch teams as well and he should be fine to be added to the squad for Monday’s game.”

Killie find themselves in the Scottish Championship these days following their relegation from the top flight last term.

They kick-start the new campaign on home to Ayr United on Monday night and Burrell could make his debut.

Read: Bradford City loan man from last season won’t be returning to League Two right now

Career to date

Burrell is from Birmingham and spent time in the academies at Coventry City and Scunthorpe United before signing for Grimsby Town in 2017.

He broke into the Mariners’ first-team a couple of years and played four times before Middlesbrough lured him away from Blundell Park.

Burrell has since made five appearances for Boro but is back out on loan now with Kilmarnock after his stint at Bradford last season.