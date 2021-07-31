Oxford United have re-signed Gavin Whyte on loan from Cardiff City.

Oxford United have brought the winger back to the Kassam Stadium on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Whyte, who is 25-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Cardiff on loan again by Mick McCarthy.

He spent the second-half of last season with Hull City and helped the Tigers win the League One title.

He’s back

Whyte is pleased to have returned to Oxford and has said: “It’s a great club and obviously I enjoyed my time here before. The Gaffer was great with me then and we have the bulk of the same squad so hopefully we are in contention at the top of the table again.

“I am ambitious: I want to be part of a team chasing promotion again and the fans were a big part of my decision too. They will be back for the first game and I can’t wait to get out there in front of them again.”

Whyte was a hit during his previous spell at Oxford and scored nine goals in 47 games in all competitions to earn a move to the Championship with Cardiff.

Career to date

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Crusaders as a youngster and went on to fire 47 goals in 150 appearances before his move to the U’s in 2017.

He only spent 12 months in Oxfordshire and has since struggled to make an impact at Cardiff.

Whyte has managed only a single goal in 37 games for the Bluebirds and was allowed to leave and join Hull this past winter.

He enjoyed getting game time again in East Yorkshire but now finds himself at Oxford for the upcoming season.