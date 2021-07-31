Preston were in pre-season action last night in what turned out to be a 3-2 loss to Wigan Athletic. One player on trial was a familiar face.

Preston are looking to rebuild after a disappointingly mediocre season last time out where they finished in 13th place. Inconsistency was the chief architect of this mid-table finish.

Frankie McAvoy, the Lilywhites head coach, will be looking to turn things around next season. He is also looking at players during the pre-season with trialists featuring in his plans.

One player under McAvoy’s microscope is attacker Jamie Thomas who has been on trial at Deepdale a week. He scored on his debut against Accrington Stanley and has been involved in all three games that Preston have played.

However, as per Preston North End’s Twitter account (below) and LancsLive’s George Hodgson, the second trialist involved against Wigan was Tyler Williams:

📸 The trialist on the bench this evening is 19-year-old Tyler Williams, a former scholar at Preston North End. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/mdkqqUT5ff — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 30, 2021

Who is Tyler Williams?

Tyler Williams is well-known to Preston North End. It is a return to Deepdale for the young defender who was let go by the Lilywhites after helping Preston’s Under-18s to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

In that run, he made three appearances, turning out against Bristol City, Oxford United and Blackburn Rover’s Under-18s. He featured for 90 minutes across all games.

After being let go by the Lancashire side, he turned out for non-league Stalybridge Celtic (July 2020). He then signed a professional deal at Middlesbrough later in 2020.

He featured six times for Boro’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition – turning out against the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds United and Burnley.

Thoughts?

Preston North End will need players to add squad depth in what is always a very competitive Championship. It is a competition that some observers think is the hardest second-tier league in football.

Tyler Williams could give the Lilywhites that depth along with the double reassurance that he knows the club and it knows him.

He is a young player who is only just starting out in football. He is a 6ft 4in centre-back who can play in both central positions. Due to his youth, you would hope that there is potential there that could be coached out and developed.

In short, Preston North End should really be looking to make it a second-chance opportunity for their former scholar.