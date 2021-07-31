Football and the pandemic has sparked debate and restructure across the global game. In light of it though, those teams in the lower echelons are suffering more than ever.

The summer transfer window is usually a time of joy, excitement, and shock for football fans. This summer though has been slightly different to the ones of old – a belated Euros tournament has seemingly slowed down a lot of proceedings, as teams coming out the back of a fan-less season struggle to get names through the door.

A lot of clubs, especially so in the English Football League, simply have no room in their budget to make the signings they want and from a journalistic point of view, this transfer window has been especially quiet, even so compared to last summer. But one trend has emerged in light of it.

Yesterday, Preston North End’s Lewis Leigh was linked with a host of Premier League clubs. Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham are among those monitoring the 17-year-old scholar, who’s yet to make his senior debut for the Lilywhites. Premier League clubs swooping in for these unknown, ‘wonderkid’ category of players isn’t uncommon in the English game. But this summer and this year especially, it’s a transfer that’s really come to the fore of Premier League clubs’ agendas.

To name a few, Liverpool signed Birmingham City’s 15-year-old Calum Scanlon over the Festive period whilst Amari Miller left Blues for Leeds United last month. Aston Villa have this summer signed 16-year-old Josh Feeney from Fleetwood Town, 16-year-old Ajani Burchall following his Bournemouth release, with West Brom duo Finn Azaz and Tim Iroegbunam both making the switch too.

‘Fire sale’ in the English Football League

The English Football League hasn’t always been a breeding ground for top Premier League clubs. In times of financial hardship though, and as Brexit regulations add an extra element of difficulty in signing players from overseas alongside tightening ‘homegrown’ rules, the top English clubs are seemingly increasing their interest in the lower English leagues.

For these clubs, Birmingham City for example who’ve seen two of their promising youngsters head for the Premier League recently in Scanlon and Miller, and West Brom who’ve seen both Azaz and Iroegbunam, it’s a kick in the teeth. Before, these younger players would’ve gone under the radar of Premier League clubs as they chased the fanciest players from abroad and more often than not, would likely have got their chance to impress for their clubs in the EFL.

That would not only have given these youngsters the first-team experience that they’ll likely have to wait several years for as a younger player on the books at, say, Liverpool, but the more that they feature for their first-teams in the EFL the more their transfer value would’ve increased. Again, coming back to the Birmingham City example and the case of Jude Bellingham – although an exceptional one, it goes to show that just one season playing regular, first-team football for his original club not only gives him the experience to go on an prevail with both Dortmund and England, but also increases his transfer value ten-fold.

Premier League clubs getting these youngsters for next-to-nothing and who’ve yet to make their professional debut is putting a serious dent in the financial prospects of EFL clubs, but those same clubs have their hands tied by the pandemic. A season without ticket revenue has clubs in the EFL struggling to make ends meet and as soon as a Premier League club comes along and shows the slightest bit of interest, not only in one of their youngsters but in any of their players for that matter, they’re much more inclined to sell.

The wealth balance in English football has always been top-heavy. In times of hardship though, as it does in society as a whole, the rich become richer and the poor poorer. Teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and such will have felt the effects of the pandemic, no doubt, but that hasn’t stopped them from spending big on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ben White this summer.

In the Championship, Fulham’s capture of Harry Wilson from Liverpool remains the biggest transfer so far and even then, a slight bending of FFP rules was required for Fulham to get the deal over the line. The English Football Pyramid is polarising at an increasingly rapid rate and as teams continue to struggle financially in the EFL, and slowly slip towards extinction, that wealth is only going to creep further north. Soon enough, we’ll have a whole new footballing pandemic on our hands.