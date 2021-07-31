Preston North End had a mixed bag of a season last time out. They ended up finishing 13th in the Championship table.

Preston, like all other clubs, will be looking to restructure ahead of the next Championship campaign. That starts for the Lilywhites next Saturday when they welcome Hull City to Deepdale.

The Lancashire club have brought in the likes of Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham), Izzy Brown (Chelsea) and Liam Lindsay (Stoke City). They will still have irons in the fire.

One of those is Bamber Bridge striker Jamie Thomas. Thomas has been on trial at Deepdale for the last week. Featuring against Accrington Stanley, Thomas came off the bench and opened the scoring:

Thomas went on to be named in games against Manchester City and Wigan Athletic, where he started the game up front. It was a game the Lilywhites lost 3-2.

What pedigree does Jamie Thomas have?

Thomas started out in football at Blackpool, joining the Tangerines youth set-up in 2006. He moved to Bolton Under-18s in 2014, leaving them for Burnley’s Under-23s two years later.

Whilst at Burnley, he went out on loan to Scottish side Ayr United (July-October 2016) and featured in seven games (one assist) for The Honest Men in the Scottish Championship.

He was let go by Burnley in 2018, drifting into non-league football first with FC Squires Gate (2018), then Blackpool Mechanics (2019) and finally Bamber Bridge (2021).

What Frankie McAvoy said he wants?

As per the Lancashire Post, Preston North End’s head coach Frankie McAvoy has said that he wants longer to make a decision over trialist Thomas.

On the 24-year-old, McAvoy praised his performance, saying that, “he had some very good bits about his game.”

McAvoy continued the praise before adding, “I think we need to keep him for a wee bit to see how he does.” The Lilywhites head coach then went on to say he “will speak to Peter Ridsdale about keeping him here.”

Thoughts?

In a way, needing reinforcements as they do, Preston would be advised to take this longer look at Jamie Thomas. They might then want to offer him some kind of deal.

He has shown that he can score against EFL opposition in Accrington Stanley and he has drawn compliments about his play from McAvoy.

He is only 24, young for a centre-forward, and has potential in him to be developed. Whilst at Bolton, Thomas picked up eight Wales Under-19 caps and scored four goals in those appearances.