Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham are among the Premier League sides chasing ex-Liverpool youngster Lewis Leigh.

Leigh, 17, joined Preston North End at U14 level following his release from Liverpool’s youth academy.

The midfielder, who can also feature at right-back, is yet to make his senior bow for the Lilywhites but is now being linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

A report from football.london claims that the likes of Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are among those monitoring his progression at Deepdale, as Leigh enters the final years of his scholarship deal.

The same report goes on to mention how Leigh is expected to sign a new deal with Preston though.

Youngsters on the up

This summer transfer window has been a strange one. Obviously given the hardships of the past year-and-a-half, clubs are spending a lot less money and instead, we’re seeing a lot of top flight sides swooping for these EFL youngsters.

Liverpool brought in Birmingham City’s Callum Scanlon at the age of just 15 back in December, with Aston Villa making a handful of signings in Josh Feeney and Finn Azaz.

Leigh could be the next to make the step up to the Premier League as these clubs try and build for the future in times of economic hardship.

How much would Leigh cost?

Should Leigh sign an extended deal with Preston then he’d be on a professional contract and so there’s room for bartering.

But should he be sold whilst he’s still on his scholarship deal, then the move becomes a little more tricky as compensation is then involved.

No price tag is mentioned in the report from football.london as the move is still in its very early days, but with so many teams being linked we could yet see a bidding war commence, and give Preston a decent transfer fee should they decide to part ways.