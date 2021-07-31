Doncaster Rovers midfielder Liam Ravenhill has been spending time on trial with Darlington.

Doncaster Rovers have given him the green light to link up with the non-league side over recent times (see tweet below).

Former Darlo player Ricky Ravenhill, whose son Liam is on our bench tonight, has just arrived. Liam is currently with Doncaster, who have given us permission to include him tonight. — Darlington FC (@Official_Darlo) July 27, 2021

Ravenhill, who is 18-years-old, signed a new two-year contract with Richie Wellens’ side last month.

The League One side are currently waiting to see if Darlington want him on loan for next season, as per Doncaster Free Press reporter Liam Hoden on Twitter.

Read: Doncaster Rovers loan man from last season poised for France move

Academy graduate

Ravenhill has risen up through the youth ranks at Doncaster and trained with their first-team on a regular basis last season.

He then made his senior debut for the Yorkshire side in an FA Cup tie against FC United in November last year.

The teenager is the son of former Donny, Bradford City and Northampton Town midfielder Ricky Ravenhill.

He was linked with a move to the Championship in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail, but stayed at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Read: Doncaster Rovers want to strike deal for free agent

Loan move beckons?

Darlington play their football in the National League North and have a decision to make as to whether they want Ravenhill on loan.

A move to the Quakers would give Ravenhill a chance to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Darlo have a few ex-Football League players in their squad such as Louis Laing, Will Hatfield, George Smith and Jarrett Rivers.