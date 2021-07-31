QPR youngster Hamzad Kargbo is now wanted on loan by Southend United, as per a report by the Echo News.

Southend United have been casting an eye over the attacker on trial over recent weeks.

Phil Brown’s side have now decided they want to sign him on loan for the first-half of the season.

The Shrimpers are also eager to seal a deal for Norwich City trialist Matt Dennis as well.

Chance of regular first-team football

Kargbo is yet to make a senior appearance for QPR and a loan move to Southend would give him the opportunity to get some first-team football under his belt.

He joined QPR in 2014 from the Mass Elite Academy and has since risen up through the youth ranks of the London side.

The teenager initially played for the Hoops’ Under-18s before breaking into their Under-23s side.

Mark Warburton’s side have a decision to make on his immediate future.

Southend looking to return as soon as possible

Southend are preparing for life in the National League following their relegation from League Two.

They have an experienced manager in Phil Brown, who was managing Hull City in the Premier League 12 years ago.

The Shrimpers could see Kargbo as someone to boost their attacking options and the exposure to senior football would be beneficial to his development.

Southend are in pre-season action this afternoon against Dartford.